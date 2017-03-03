Wellington Insider Tours Offers March Madness Discount

Wellington Insider Tours is offering special deals during March Madness for visitors wishing to enjoy a full experience of the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World.

During the international competitions staged in Wellington every winter, polo, show jumping and dressage professionals dominate the various stages in the community.

To experience the heart of winter equestrian sports like a true insider, visitors can sign up for the special March Madness discount for any tours during March 2017, the final month of the winter equestrian show season. Each insider experience takes visitors on a journey through the elite equestrian areas of Wellington to explore the distinctive attractions and attend top international horse shows.

Wellington Insider Tours is offering a 10-percent-off March Madness discount on both its three-day Introductory Insider Tour and five-day Luxury Insider Tour. Visitors will also receive a “Wellington Wallet,” complete with gift certificates to local specialty equestrian boutiques.

These tours bring guests to the front row for the action at legendary equestrian events, including the Friday Night Stars Grand Prix Dressage Freestyle at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival, the Saturday Night Lights Grand Prix Show Jumping at the Winter Equestrian Festival and the Sunday afternoon polo matches at the International Polo Club Palm Beach.

Guests also can meet and learn directly from licensed judges and top competitors and get behind-the-scenes looks at the stables of elite equestrians, as well as visit local tack boutiques. Guided by knowledgeable tour liaisons who are South Florida locals, guests will be able to experience everything that the Wellington equestrian community offers.

Wellington Insider Tours founder Lisa El-Ramey (Hyslop), a longtime equestrian and Florida native, created the insider experience for equestrians after considering her own travel desires.

Wellington Insider Tours offers two tour packages: a three-day Introductory Insider Tour and a five-day Luxury Insider Tour. The five-day tour includes dining and spirits in the VIP Pavilion at the Global Dressage Festival and a signature Sunday afternoon champagne soiree at the polo grounds. Both packages include transportation and hotel accommodations.

To learn more about the exclusive Wellington Insider Tours packages and the March Madness discount, visit www.wellingtoninsidertours.com or call El-Ramey at (561) 425-8566.

