WES Learns About Presidents Day

Ruthann Retterbush’s second-graders at Wellington Elementary School recently learned about Presidents Day and the meaning behind many American symbols. Each student made their own version of the Washington Monument (shown above). The students got to use their artistic skills to construct this well-known structure and enjoyed learning all about it. Students found out that the monument is one of the most iconic in Washington, D.C., as well as its tallest. It opened to the public 125 years ago. It was built to commemorate George Washington, commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and the first president of the United States.

