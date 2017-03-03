West Fest Brings Western Fun To RPB Park

West Fest returned to Royal Palm Beach Commons Park from Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26 with singing, dancing, carnival rides, a petting zoo, an old west encampment village and more. Throughout the weekend, the Ham Bone Express pig races and the Paul Bunyan International Lumberjack Show entertained guests. Country music was heard through the days and nights, and plenty of fair-style food was sold. For more info., visit www.rpbwestfest.com.

