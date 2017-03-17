WHS Dance Marathon Raises More Than $80,000

Wellington High School held its Dance Marathon event, benefiting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, with UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital being the local hospital, on Friday, March 10. Students danced the night away along with special “Miracle Children” guests, who took part in the fun and games, including Zumba, human fooseball, basketball, video games and more. Students raised $82,444.17, which includes $3,450 raised by the Wellington Landings Middle School SGA.

