Willhite Seeks Prescription Drug Disposal Pilot Program

Florida State Rep. Matt Willhite (D-District 86) has filed an appropriations request, HB 3115, in order to establish a prescription drug disposal pilot program in Palm Beach County to help combat the ongoing opioid epidemic in Florida.

Often, when a family member passes away or when a doctor writes a prescription for more medication than needed after a surgery, citizens tend to either throw away excess medication or flush it into the water supply. This is also true for expired prescription medications. If left sitting around the household, an individual risks controlled substances getting into the hands of children or those who may abuse the medications. If funded, the pilot program would establish safe drop-off locations within local pharmacies for the collection and safe disposal of excess prescription medication by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“Floridians need a safe, secure and convenient method to dispose of their excess and expired prescription medications,” Willhite said. “We must continue to do all we can to protect the health and safety of our fellow Floridians. Establishing this pilot program would allow Palm Beach County to be on the forefront in the fight against prescription opioid abuse in Florida and will hopefully lead to a statewide program being implemented in the future.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs