WLMS Debaters Compete At Bak

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

On March 1, the Wellington Landings Middle School debate team competed in its fourth away tournament of the 2016-17 Palm Beach County Middle School Debate League season at the Bak Middle School of the Arts.

At least one WLMS student placed in every event that the school entered. More than half of the students who competed came back with an award.

The students once again continued to show improvement in their skills against some of the best competitors in Palm Beach County. Several students won their events, and all of the debaters did a fantastic job representing the school.

With upcoming tournaments at Eagles Landing and the PBCFL Novice Championship at Boca Raton High School, the Wellington Landings debate team is hoping to finish the year strong.

The following students took home individual awards: Congress Chamber A, Robert Williams, Best Presiding Officer; Congress Chamber B, Casey Siner, fourth place; Congress Chamber C, Jeremy Levannier, Best Presiding Officer, Best Legislator (first place); Congress Chamber D, Megan Gonzales, fourth place; Congress Chamber D, Rylee Bleakley, fifth place; Original Oratory, Jaiden Blinston, fourth place; Declamation, Rebeca Lopez-Anzures, fifth place; Dramatic Performance, Jayna Manohalal, third place; Oral Interpretation, Mckenna Wickers, second place; Oral Interpretation, Leilani Feiertag, fourth place; Public Forum, Matthew McGann and Sophia Osborne, first place.

Schools

