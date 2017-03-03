WLMS Students Celebrate Super STARRR Day

Wellington Landings Middle School’s motto, “Students and teachers are respectful, responsible and resilient” (STARRR), was the focus of activities and assemblies on Feb. 2, when WLMS celebrated Super STARRR Day.

Student talent was showcased in assemblies that included performances by many of the school’s performing groups. The chorus sang and the jazz band played, while dancers, cheerleaders, majorettes and step team members performed. Sports teams and after school clubs were represented. Drama students and debate students participated, and there was even a special faculty performance.

During assemblies, super star students and everyday heroes were recognized for the good choices they make every day. Students walked the red carpet and shared how they demonstrate respect, responsibility and resilience.

Classroom lessons that day focused on resilience, encouraging students to work hard and to never give up. Students learned about many famous and successful people who faced great obstacles and achieved success because they persevered.

ABOVE: Dancers perform during Super STARRR Day.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools