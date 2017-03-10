Woman Honored For Community Service

Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig was proud to present a special President’s Recognition to Stacy L. Washington for her outstanding achievements in volunteer service. Gerwig presented the recognition to Washington on Feb. 21. The award recognizes Washington’s dedication to volunteerism and her contribution of time, energy and resources to make her community a better place. “Stacy exemplifies the spirit of our great hometown,” Gerwig said. “It is an honor to present her with this national recognition, but also to acknowledge everyone in the volunteer community who has looked beyond themselves and helped others.”

