Women’s Group To Meet April 6 At Wanderers Club

The April meeting of the Women of the Western Communities will be held Thursday, April 6 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington.

The meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. for those who can attend. Be sure to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to check in and be seated.

The special guest speaker for the evening will be club favorite Leslie Gray Streeter, the pop culture guru from the Palm Beach Post. Streeter has had some major changes in her life since she last attended a Women of the Western Communities meeting, and it will be interesting to catch up with her.

The monthly donation for Harmony House will be small Mother’s Day gifts that the children can give to their mothers. Some ideas for the donation are: costume jewelry, lotions, colognes, books, purses, calendars, coffee mugs, cosmetics, key chains, fridge magnets, pajamas, slippers and wallets.

Although these donations are not mandatory, club contributions have a big impact on the residents of Harmony House.

RSVP no later than Saturday, April 1 by contacting Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or (561) 635-0011. Guest fees are $30.

The next fundraiser will be painting night held Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. at Oak Bistro & Wine Bar (11051 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach). The cost to attend and paint is $35 per person and will include art supplies. Attendees may arrive earlier to eat dinner or have a glass of wine, which will be available during the event. There is a maximum capacity for attendance of 35 people, so RSVP as soon as possible to Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or (561) 635-0011.

