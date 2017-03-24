haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Women’s Group To Meet April 6 At Wanderers Club

By at March 24, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The April meeting of the Women of the Western Communities will be held Thursday, April 6 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington.

The meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. for those who can attend. Be sure to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to check in and be seated.

The special guest speaker for the evening will be club favorite Leslie Gray Streeter, the pop culture guru from the Palm Beach Post. Streeter has had some major changes in her life since she last attended a Women of the Western Communities meeting, and it will be interesting to catch up with her.
The monthly donation for Harmony House will be small Mother’s Day gifts that the children can give to their mothers. Some ideas for the donation are: costume jewelry, lotions, colognes, books, purses, calendars, coffee mugs, cosmetics, key chains, fridge magnets, pajamas, slippers and wallets.

Although these donations are not mandatory, club contributions have a big impact on the residents of Harmony House.

RSVP no later than Saturday, April 1 by contacting Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or (561) 635-0011. Guest fees are $30.

The next fundraiser will be painting night held Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. at Oak Bistro & Wine Bar (11051 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach). The cost to attend and paint is $35 per person and will include art supplies. Attendees may arrive earlier to eat dinner or have a glass of wine, which will be available during the event. There is a maximum capacity for attendance of 35 people, so RSVP as soon as possible to Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or (561) 635-0011.

Briefs

Related Posts

Post Your Comments