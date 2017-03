The Royal Palm Beach Young at Heart Club held its monthly luncheon Friday, March 3 at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. The theme was St Patrick’s Day, and corned beef and cabbage was served to the seniors. Some members played Wheel of Fortune and won gift cards to Publix. For more information about the Royal Palm Beach Young at Heart Club, call Jeannine Delgardio at (561) 790-5189.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Royal Palm Beach