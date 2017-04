Amber’s Animal Outreach will host its third annual golf tournament, Paws & Putts on the Green, on Saturday, June 3 at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens. The 18-hole tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $175 per player, $600 per foursome and $50 for the luncheon and awards ceremony only. To register online, visit www.aaodog.org/golf.

Briefs