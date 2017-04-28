Area Wrestlers Shine In Okeechobee

The Wellington Wrestling Club recently had three members attend the Chobee Wrestling Challenge at Okeechobee High School, and all three finished in second place in their divisions.

Reid Wasylik, a kindergarten student, completed in the Bantam 50-pound division. Hosanna Kropp, a sophomore, competed in the High School 130-pound division. Ryan King, a seventh grader, competed in the Schoolboy 95-pound division.

The Wellington Wrestling Club offers practices on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Village Park. For more info., contact Travis Gray at travis.gray@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 827-8595.

ABOVE: Reid Wasylik, Hosanna Kropp and Ryan King.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports