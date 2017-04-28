Armory Art Center Will Offer First-Ever Summer Art Academy

This summer, the Armory Art Center will be offering its first ever Summer Art Academy for incoming high school freshmen and incoming high school juniors.

This program was developed under the guidance of visual art teachers from the Bak Middle School of the Arts and the Dreyfoos School of the Arts. The goal of the academy is to provide professional development to advanced and career-minded visual arts students and help prepare them for college scholarship opportunities.

“We are pleased to launch our Summer Art Academy for high school students who are serious about art and a career in art,” said Liza Niles, chief of education and exhibitions at the Armory Art Center. “After much research with art teachers in local high schools, we have developed a program that fosters students’ artistic ambitions and builds their confidence. Our hope is that these students enter their upcoming school year with new artistic skills, techniques and vision.”

The “Intensive Sculpture & Drawing Workshop” is designed to help rising freshmen in art school strengthen their two-dimensional and three-dimensional skill sets. Students will navigate drawing (2D) and sculpture (3D) as a powerful way to express how the artist sees the world. They will explore materials and tools used for these arts, and create using both imagined situations and observable nuances of the human figure and the environment. Joshua Davis will teach sculpture, while Vishan Seenath will be the workshop’s drawing instructor.

The “Pre-College Portfolio Review Workshop” is designed to assist rising juniors in the thoughtful selection and arrangement of pre-existing artwork. Instructor Amber Tutwiler teaches sculpture at Florida Atlantic University. She will emphasize student’s work process, technical and analytical skills, aesthetics and time management. She will also make recommendations for work that students need to add to their portfolios to give them the best chance when applying for college scholarships.

Both of these week-long workshops take place Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be offered twice, first from June 5-9 and then July 17-21. The tuition is $200 per workshop. Students will also receive a 10 percent discount toward any of the Summer Art Experience studio classes, including 3D printing, digital design, ceramics, glass, fashion and jewelry, when registering for a Summer Art Academy workshop.

Serious art students will not want to miss out on this unique opportunity to hone their skills. Students can register at www.armoryart.org/academy or call (561) 832-1776 for more information.

ABOVE: The Armory’s Summer Art Academy is designed for high school students serious about studying art in college.

