Aronberg On Human Trafficking Council

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has been appointed by Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

The 15-member council was created by the Florida Legislature in 2014 to coordinate and enhance efforts to combat human trafficking and support its victims.

Human trafficking, understood as modern-day slavery for labor and/or sex, is so pervasive that the International Labour Organization estimates approximately 21 million victims of trafficking worldwide.

The U.S. Department of Justice found that 83 percent of sex trafficking victims in the United States are U.S. citizens.

Members of the task force include law enforcement officers, legislators, and experts in the fields of health, education and social services. Aronberg was named to the task force to represent Florida’s prosecutors and is the only member from Palm Beach County.

Aronberg, who created a local strike force to investigate and prosecute human trafficking in Palm Beach County, said that it is an honor to join the council.

“I appreciate the chance to work with Attorney General Bondi and the other members to root out this scourge of modern day slavery,” he said.

