Art Society Reception On April 25

The Wellington Art Society will host a reception for its latest exhibit Tuesday, April 25 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex Gallery. The exhibit is titled “Spring Into Summer” and will feature 31 paintings by 13 artists.

The featured artists are: Andrew Hollimon, Amparo de la Cruz, Sandra Harmon, Susan Mosely, Shirley Choate Brown, Patricia Heller, Greta von Lambert, Toni Willey, Betty Brodie, Joanne Baker MacLeod, Betty Jane Zedonak, Aldo Cherres and Trina Weisman.

Guests will be able to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments and perhaps win a special door prize. In addition to the exhibit, there will be mini demonstrations and an end-of-season sale by many of the artists.

This exhibit is open to the public, so come, bring a friend or neighbor and enjoy the original fine art. For more information, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

