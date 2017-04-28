AT&T’s Peggy Jupp Honored With President’s Volunteer Service Award

In honor of National Volunteer Month, AT&T is celebrating 55 South Florida employees who are being honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA). Among the honorees is Peggy Jupp of Royal Palm Beach.

The PVSA recognizes individuals who demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism throughout the year. There are three levels of the award: gold for 500 or more hours volunteered in a 12-month period; silver for 250 to 499 hours; and bronze for 100 to 249 volunteer hours. Jupp received the bronze PVSA. Her volunteer work is done through the AT&T Pioneers, a network of AT&T employees and retirees who give to community causes.

“These individuals help our communities through selfless acts. Whether it’s mentoring students, cleaning up our parks or feeding the hungry, our employees are giving back,” said Joe York, AT&T Florida president. “In honor of National Volunteer Month, we congratulate these employees and hope their stories inspire others.”

Community service is an integral part of AT&T’s company culture.

“In South Florida, our employees give their time mentoring students, feeding the homeless, working with the disabled, supporting their churches, helping pets in need, accompanying veterans on Honor Flights and so much more,” York said.

ABOVE: Peggy Jupp

