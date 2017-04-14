Autism Event At Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters is supporting National Autism Awareness Month throughout April. Children with autism or other special needs, and their families, are invited to enjoy a sensory-friendly screening of Smurfs: The Lost Village at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. The lights will be up and the sound will be down. Paragon is helping to support the National Autism Association. Make a donation to the group at any Paragon location to be entered into a raffle for a “Night at the Movies” prize. The winner will be chosen and notified on May 1. Paragon will donate a percentage of all double combos purchased through April 30 to the National Autism Association. To purchase tickets, visit www.paragontheaters.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs