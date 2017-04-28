Bank Of America All-Women Team Assists On Habitat Home Project

An all-female team from Bank of America helped build a home on Wednesday, April 18, as part of the bank’s annual Global Service Month. The all-women build was an effort to help a fellow Palm Beach County woman — Yudelka Marte, originally from the Dominican Republic — realize the dream of homeownership. She will share the home with her mother and 10-year-old daughter. The Bank of America volunteers worked to prepare and finish the home’s roof. This project falls in conjunction with Bank of America’s Global Service Month, an annual campaign that engages employee volunteers throughout the country to celebrate how giving back enriches lives and connects them to their communities, creating better places in which to live and do business. Participants were (above, L-R) Kathy Willoughby, Nikki Morley, Mary Anne Gioia, Tracey Prew, Robin Henderson, Anne Laureano, Alice Vilfranche, Stephanie Glavin, Yudelka Marte, Joyce Replinski, Kathleen Kearns and Robin Frost.

