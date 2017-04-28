Bassmasters Fish On Lake Kissimmee

The Royal Palm Bassmasters held a fishing tournament March 11-12 on Lake Kissimmee out of the Camp Mack boat ramp.

First place was won by the team of Ed Huff and partner Mike Dillistin, with a two-day, 10 fish limit weighing 30 pounds, 14 ounces.

Second place was awarded to the team of Phil Northrop and partner Russ Clothier, with 10 fish weighing 24 pounds, 13 ounces.

Third place was awarded to the team of Dennis Veclotch and Chris Schultz, with 10 fish weighing 17 pounds, 5 ounces.

The big fish on day one was 4 pounds, 12 ounces, caught by the team of Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin. The big fish on day two was weighed-in by the team of Phil Northrop and Russ Clothier at 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

The Royal Palm Bassmasters meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. For more information, e-mail rpbassmasters@gmail.com and visit www.royalpalmbassmasters.org.

