Boys & Girls Club Kids Harvest Vegetables From Garden

The Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington celebrated its community garden on Saturday, April 22 by harvesting some of the vegetables planted by the club children. Children at the club grew vegetables in the four garden beds with help from the Growums program, the Wellington Garden Club, the Young Professionals of Wellington and several local businesses. The children weeded, took care of the plants and learned how to pick their crops.

