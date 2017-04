Buffalo Wild Wings of Wellington hosted the JC Cowgirls and the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club for the third year in a row on Wednesday, April 19. The restaurant donated 10 percent of its sales to the Boys & Girls Club that day. Meanwhile, the JC Cowgirls gave horse and pony rides to children from the club and to the public for $5 donation.

