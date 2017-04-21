CAFCI Student Awards May 6

CAFCI will hold its Student Assistance Award ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the original Wellington Mall.

For the past 25 years, CAFCI has provided awards to deserving students. This year, 10 students will be presented with an award toward their college education. Requirements for the award include a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, an official transcript, a letter of acceptance from the college of their choice, evidence of school and community involvement, two letters of recommendation, and an essay to demonstrate interest and knowledge of Caribbean culture and affairs. Students meeting the requirements are invited for an interview, after which the selection for awards is made.

Funding for the awards is raised by generous donations from CAFCI members, community partners/stakeholders and from proceeds generated from CAFCI’s Annual Friendship Ball.

For more information about CAFCI, visit www.cafcipbc.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs