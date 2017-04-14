Calendar For April 14 – April 20, 2017

Saturday, April 15

• The Florida Gun & Knife Show returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. For more info., visit www.flgunshows.com.

• Blooming with Autism will hold its first Blooming with Autism Sunglasses 5K promoting autism acceptance on Saturday, April 15 at Dreher Park in West Palm Beach. Runners begin at 7:15 a.m., while walkers begin at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear glasses or sunglasses. Tickets for individual walkers are $25; timed runner tickets are $30. To register, visit www.bloomingwithautism.org.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in Okeeheelee Park (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 a.m. Call Margaret at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

• The Rooney’s 5K Run/Walk will take place Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 a.m. at the Palm Beach Kennel Club (1111 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach) to benefit several charitable organizations. For more information, call Sherri Carter at (561) 683-2222, ext. 142, Alexis Barbish at (561) 683-2222, ext. 146, or visit www.rooneysgolffoundation.org.

• The Palm Beach County Thrift Store (2455 Vista Parkway, West Palm Beach) auction will be held Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.pbcgov.org/ofmb/thriftstore for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• Wellington will host a Great American Cleanup Project on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will pick up litter along Greenbriar Blvd. and Greenview Shores Blvd., as well as in the Folkestone/Yarmouth community. Participants should meet under the blue Wellington tents at the back of Tiger Shark Cove Park. To register, download the volunteer application form at www.wellingtonfl.gov. Volunteer registration forms can also be completed on site the day of the event. For more info., call (561) 791-4105.

• Wellington’s Annual Egg Hunt returns to the Village Park softball fields at 11700 Pierson Road on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. The hunt will be divided into four age groups: ages 2 and under, ages 3 to 4, ages 5 to 7 and ages 8 to 10. At each egg hunt, two eggs will have a pink bunny ticket inside, indicating a special prize. Families are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion. Prize baskets are sponsored by the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “It’s a Craft Bonanza!” for ages 2 and up on Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m. Drop in and make as many crafts as you want with the supplies from the craft closet. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• Barnes & Noble at Wellington Green will be reading Too Many Carrots and making cute bunny masks on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Kitchen Chat: Soups & Salads for adults on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Borrow a cookbook, test a recipe, and share your tips and kitchen adventures. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent, or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present trumpeter Chris Botti on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Sunday, April 16

• Oasis Church (16401 Southern Blvd.) is providing free breakfast on Easter Sunday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m., followed by the church service at 10:30 a.m. Nursery and children’s church is provided. For more info., visit www.oasisfl.org.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Sunday, April 16. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• L.A. Theatre Works will revisit a landmark courtroom drama, Judgment at Nuremberg, on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Monday, April 17

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Monday Morning Coloring for all ages on Monday, April 17 at 10:30 a.m. Take time to relax and color. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Family Game Night for all ages on Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. Enjoy a fun-filled evening of board games, card games, puzzles, interactive group challenges and more. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Tuesday, April 18

• Kravis on Broadway will present the musical Kinky Boots from Tuesday, April 18 through Sunday, April 23 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• The Norton Museum of Art will host the exhibition Pen to Paper: Artists’ Handwritten Letters from Tuesday, April 18 through June 25, with more than 30 letters that date from the 18th century to the early 1980s that delve into the lives of artists, their unique handwriting and private correspondences. Call (561) 832-5196, or visit www.norton.org for more info.

• Broadcast journalist, 60 Minutes correspondent and author Lesley Stahl will address the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Tuesday, April 18 at noon at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, sharing her personal accounts of the life-changing moments that have shaped her career. In addition, she will hold a book signing of Becoming Grandma. For more info., visit www.forumclubpalmbeach.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Hooray for Earth Day!” for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, April 18 at 3 p.m. Create a paper lantern. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Line Dancing for adults on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. Do you love the Electric Slide and the Cupid Shuffle, or have you always wanted to learn them? Learn a few more line dances to keep you moving. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Patrick Ball: Celtic Harp & Stories for adults on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. As one of the premier Celtic harp players in the world and a captivating spoken word artist, Patrick Ball blends marvelous tales of wit with an enchanting performance on his brass-strung harp. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation’s Music for the Mind concert series will return Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. to the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace with From Baroque to Bruno Mars performed by violinist Gareth Johnson with Dr. Robin Arrigo on piano, and other acclaimed musicians. For more info., visit www.kretzerpiano.com/kpmf.

Wednesday, April 19

• Tweeting to Power co-author and political analyst Kevin Wagner will be the featured speaker at the League of Women Voters luncheon Wednesday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at the Atlantis Country Club. Contact Liz Gamble at (702) 682-8973 or liz.ckprrm@gmail.com for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Storytelling: I’ll Tell You Mine, If You’ll Tell Me Yours for adults on Wednesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. Explore the art of storytelling. Spontaneous group participation may occur. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Musical Toddlers & Tykes for children under 4 on Wednesday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m. Join in a jam session with lots of musical instruments. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting on Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Guest speaker Susan Klarich will discuss “Drugs of Abuse & Addiction.” For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Writers Reading Open Mic for adults on Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Writers are invited to share their work in this open mic event, or come just to listen. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Let’s Play for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. It’s time for friends, snacks, PS4 multiplayer games, and unusual new card and board games. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Shulamit Hadassah will celebrate “L’Dor Va’Dor: From Generation to Generation” on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. hosted by Shulamit founder Joyce Gropper. To RSVP, call Gropper at (561) 632-7225 or Moreen at (561) 795-9071.

Thursday, April 20

• The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce will host “Preparing Your Communication & Marketing Strategy” on Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the chamber office. Tickets are $30 in advance and $50 at the door. For more info., call (561) 790-6200 or visit www.cpbchamber.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Scherenschnitte for ages 16 and up on Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m. Grab scissors and explore the Pennsylvania Dutch folk art of hand cutting silhouettes and lacy designs to create images and scenes. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Origami for Beginners for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, April 20 at 2:30 p.m. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Cookie Book Club for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m. What if you could have all the candy you wanted? Step 1: Grab a copy of The Chocolate Touch by Patrick Skene Catling. Step 2: Read it. Step 3: Come ready to eat cookies and share your thoughts about the book. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Be Safe With Officer Mancino for ages 7 to 12 on Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m. Learn how to stay safe on the internet. Answer questions correctly and win a special prize. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, April 20 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by the Wellington High School Jazz Band at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• A Community Denim Day Kickoff benefiting Families First of Palm Beach County’s Children’s Day Auction will take place Thursday, April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Perfect Smile Dentistry (12300 South Shore Blvd., Suite 208, Wellington). An item or gift card valued at $20 or more is requested in sports, health, beauty, household, dining and children’s categories. RSVP by April 18 to devin.perfectsmile@gmail.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host the Heart Gallery of PBC: Adoption Information on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. Nicole Redford from the Children’s Home Society will discuss the Heart Gallery and the process of adopting from the state’s foster care system. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (1977 College Drive, Belle Glade) will present a concert of a newly commissioned work by pianist and composer Daniel Kelly in a concert titled Rakonto: The Gift that Keeps on Giving on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m., with recorded interviews of 25 community members and an original musical score. Visit www.dollyhandhand.org or call (561) 993-1160 for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Anna Bergman in You’re All the World to Me on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Friday, April 21

• Wear Jeans Day, in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month, will take place Friday, April 21. The Community Denim Project is asking businesses, schools and community groups to support the effort by asking employees to donate $5 in return for wearing denim jeans that day. Visit www.familiesfirstpbc.org for more info.

• Wellington Elementary School (13000 Paddock Drive) will host its Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, April 21 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Parents of future students are invited to come and see the school, pick up kindergarten registration packets and ask questions. Parents wanting to register students that day must bring the following: a completed SY18 registration form, photo identification of parent/guardian, two current utility bills in parent/guardian’s name as proof of address, and the following health forms: immunization record form, physical examination form and original birth certificate or other proof of birth. For more info., call (561) 651-0600.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Turn Trash Into Treasure for ages 6 to 12 on Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m. Turn upcycled materials into exciting works of art. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Be an Earth Day Hero!” for ages 7 to 12 on Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m. Learn how you can help the environment and make a recyclable craft to take home. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

