Calendar For April 21 – April 27, 2017

Saturday, April 22

• The 2017 Florida Rugby Championship Tournament will be returning to the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center’s polo fields in Wellington on Saturday, April 22. The third annual tournament will feature multiple divisions from the men’s state championship all the way down to the Under 10 boys. The championship is a culmination of the 2017 rugby season. For more info., visit www.floridayouthrugby.com/statechampionships.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike about nine miles in the Apoxee urban wilderness (3125 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) on Saturday, April 22 at 8 a.m. Call Joe Rosenberg at (561) 859-1954 for more info.

• The Walk to Defeat ALS will be held at Okeeheelee Park on Saturday, April 22 with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, progressively paralyzes its victims, attacking nerve cells and pathways in the brain or spinal cord. All interested walkers should call (888) 257-1717, ext. 119, or register online at www.walktodefeatals.org.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• Ambers Animal Outreach will host a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McDonald’s on the corner of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Orange Blvd. to raise funds for one of its dogs, Lucy. Visit www.aaodog.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” for adults on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Despite constant efforts to declutter your home, do papers still accumulate and clothes pile up everywhere? Kathy Andio will share decluttering and organizing tips. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Bunny Bash for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. Hop on over for stories, songs and a craft featuring bunnies. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Barnes & Noble in Wellington will be reading Laurie Berkner’s We Are the Dinosaurs on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. with crafts and plenty of fun. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The Dance Arts Conservatory Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Stars Main Stage will present Disney’s Mary Poppins on Saturday, April 22 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Old School Square Center for the Arts Crest Theatre (51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach). The show features artistic direction and choreography by Rocky Duvall, direction by Emily Barona-Gilbert and musical direction by Andrew Gilbert. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.oldschoolsquare.org or by calling (561) 243-7922, ext. 1.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Teen Wii U Gaming & Crafts for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. Meet friends for some Wii gaming, classic board games and crafts. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Soaring Beyond Our Limits will present its third annual fashion show for special needs youth on Saturday, April 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall E. Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are available at www.kravis.org or by calling (561) 832-8469. Interested models can fill out an application at www.soaringbeyondourlimits.com.

• Michael Facciani, a nationally known signer, entertainer and radio program personality, will perform a benefit concert “Turn Back The Hands Of Time” on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at the Baywinds community on Okeechobee Blvd. to benefit concert Grandma’s Place, an emergency shelter for abused children. Contact Betty Lantiere at (561) 795-0208 or Kathryn Stellmack at (561) 333-6910 for tickets and more information.

Sunday, April 23

• The Outrun Cerebral Palsy Wellington 5K Run & Wheelchair Race, presented by the Rotary Club of Wellington and United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida, will take place Sunday, April 23 at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Drive, Wellington) starting at 7:30 a.m. For more information, contact Larry Kemp at larry.kemp@comcast.net or (561) 333 2770.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk about five miles on the Apoxee Wilderness Trail (3125 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) on Sunday April 23 at 7:30 a.m. Call Alan Collins (561) 586-0486 for more info.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will conclude the 2017 winter polo season with the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final on Sunday, April 23. Visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687 for more info.

• The National Council of Jewish Women, the League of Women Voters, the Women’s Foundation of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union will co-sponsor a luncheon featuring Florida Supreme Court Justice Barbara Pariente, who will discuss “Current and Future Challenges Facing Florida’s Judiciary” on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Atlantis Country Club (190 Atlantis Blvd., Lake Worth). For more info., visit www.lwvpbc.org/justice-barbara-j-pariente.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Book Chat: The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón in a staff-led discussion for adults on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. Copies of the book are available. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Nepali & Bangladeshi New Year Celebration on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. Distinguished children’s author and community advocate Anita Adhikary will share stories about Nepal. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Monday, April 24

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Introduction to Proposal Writing for adults on Monday, April 24 at 2 p.m. Learn about the key components of a nonprofit grant proposal to a foundation or corporation and get answers to questions about the process of applying for a grant. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Craftapalooza for ages 2 to 8 on Monday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m. Create multiple crafts from fun selections. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Buying a Car: How Not to Get Scammed” on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Consumer Affairs Division will provide helpful steps when buying a new or used car. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Pajamarama Story Time: Waves, Whales & Water for ages 3 to 6 on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. Listen to silly stories, songs and fingerplays about the ocean and the beautiful animals that live in it. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Tuesday, April 25

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Beginner’s Series Perspective & Proportions for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. Using graphite and charcoal, learn the basics of perspective and how to achieve depth and dimension. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The South Florida Science Center & Aquarium will host its GEMS Club for girls in grades three through eight who are interested in science, engineering and technology on Tuesday, April 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. April’s theme is “CSI” and will include a presentation from a woman in the crime scene investigation industry, in addition to themed activities and crafts. Participants must pre-register at www.sfsciencecenter.org/gems.

• The Wellington Art Society host a reception on Tuesday, April 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the upper level art gallery at the Wellington Municipal Complex (12300 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Participating artists will be recognized at the informal reception and the society will be displaying original works of art, books, and offering door prizes and prints for sale. Visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Holocaust Remembrance Book Discussion of The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story by Diane Ackerman, the true account of the role that the Warsaw Zoo played in helping Jews during World War II, on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy at the research services desk. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to battle, trade and make new friends, or try your hand at a Pokécraft and play some Pokémon bingo. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Wednesday, April 26

• Royal Palm Beach Elementary School (11911 Okeechobee Blvd.) will host its Kindergarten Round-Up on Wednesday, April 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the cafeteria. For more info., call (561) 633-4400.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Book Discussion: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, April 26 at 2 p.m. Join in a discussion of society re-made into a theocracy in this powerful novel. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafternoon: Coffee Bag Tote for adults on Wednesday, April 26 at 3 p.m. Turn empty coffee bags into a stylish eco-friendly shopping tote. Materials will be provided or bring your own. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Family Vision Center (3175 State Road 7, Wellington) will hold a trunk show and wine tasting to benefit Rosey’s Rescues on Wednesday, April 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. Call (561) 439-2020 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Writers Live: Julie James on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. The bestselling contemporary romance writer will discuss her new book, The Thing About Love. Pre-register by calling (561) 790-6070, in person or online at www.pbclibrary.org/writers-live-2017.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Trivia for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. How well do you know pop culture, movies and more? Test your knowledge and your teamwork skills. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “A Shakespeare Primer: Everything You Need to Know to Not Hate Shakespeare” for adults on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival takes you on a journey of iambic pentameter proportions with a sample of scenes from the author’s comedies, histories and tragedies. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Thursday, April 27

• Soul Crooners will be at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce will host a program on Holistic Therapy & Addiction on Thursday, April 27 at 8 a.m. at the Retreat at Palm Beach (4020 Lake Worth Road, Palm Springs). This interactive workshop will explore the benefits of holistic therapy. Admission is free. For more info., call (561) 790-6200 or visit www.cpbchamber.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Origami: April Showers Bring Spring Flowers for adults on Thursday, April 27 at 2 p.m. Discover the art of Japanese paper folding and transform a plain piece of paper into a delicate flower with some simple strategic folds. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “I Love Art!” for ages 6 to 12 on Thursday, April 27 at 3 p.m. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Acting Up for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m. Play theater games and learn basic acting skills at this fun, informal event. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Norton Museum of Art’s Art After Dark program on Thursday, April 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. will feature performances by the Lauren Carter Band and the Burn Beautiful Slam Team with exhibitions by the likes of Robert Motherwell, Arthur Dove, Georgia O’Keefe and Alexander Calder. For more info., call (561) 832-5196 or visit www.norton.org.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, April 27 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by the Whitestone Band at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will present Music by Laible Blu on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. Delight in the music of this folk troubadour who performs American ballads, blues, work songs, country music, plus a little Jewish music. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Credit Confidence: A ClearPoint Educational Course for adults on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. Learn how credit can affect your financial life and identify strategies to manage it now and in the future. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Friday, April 28

• The YWCA of Palm Beach County’s fourth annual Stand Against Racism Luncheon: Women of Color Leading Change will be held on Friday, April 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. Visit www.standagainstracism.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Altered Book Organizers for ages 14 and up on Friday, April 28 at 3 p.m. Transform a book into a desktop organizer to display photographs, business cards or recipe cards. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Toddler Art Time on Friday, April 28 at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Bring the little ones to this experiential art class designed just for tiny artists. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Aim High With Paper Airplane Crafts for ages 8 and up on Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m. Use a template or create your own paper airplane craft and challenge your friends in distance games and target practice. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The South Florida Science Center & Aquarium will host Nights at the Museum: I Spy Science on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests of all ages can enjoy extended hours of exploration, which include various interactive science crafts, activities, entertainment, exhibits, planetarium shows and viewing from the observatory. Visit www.sfsciencecenter.org or call (561) 832-1988 for more info.

Calendar