Caliber Collision Hosting Food Drive

In its ongoing commitment to fight childhood hunger, Caliber Collision is raising the bar with a goal to collect five million meals during its six annual Restoration Food Drive being held now through May 19.

Locally, food and cash donations collected by Caliber’s six Palm Beach County locations will benefit the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

As the largest collision repair company in the U.S., Caliber is partnering with its teammates, customers, business partners, schools and local communities to increase the number of meals collected in 2017.

Caliber’s annual food drive is a grassroots effort driven by teammates nationwide who challenge each other in friendly competitions while hosting a wide variety of fun activities that engage and encourage their local communities to donate cash and food items.

Collection centers are set up at each of Caliber’s six area store locations. Those include the Caliber locations at 230 Business Park Way in Royal Palm Beach and 3060 Fairlane Farms Road in Wellington.

Donations can also be made online at www.caliberdonations.com.

