Camp Seagull Seeks Aid To Let More Special-Needs Children Attend

April 14, 2017 | 12:03 am

Camp Seagull is a special camp where special-needs children can experience all the joys of traditional camps in a safe and understanding environment. The camp program is currently seeking assistance for more children to attend.

The Seagull Academy for Independent Living will operate Camp Seagull again this summer for middle school and high school students ages 11 through 22 who have developmental disabilities.

The camp features seven themed weeks packed full of great summer camp experiences, including swimming, field trips, sports, crafts, music and more. Run by professional staff, Camp Seagull provides a safe and understanding environment that benefits students with learning challenges and developmental disabilities. Learning activities are incorporated into the experience.

Camp Seagull is staged at SAIL, a Palm Beach County charter school for students with developmental disabilities, located at 6250 N. Military Trail. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday between June 12 and July 28.

The cost is $95 per week. Breakfast and lunch are included through the Summer Food Service program. Camp Seagull also provides transportation for students living within a limited geographic area.

Many children who could benefit from a summer at Camp Seagull won’t be able to do so without scholarship assistance. Help send a special-needs child to camp by making a donation to Camp Seagull. To learn more, call (561) 540-8110.

ABOVE: A student at Camp Seagull learns to use a pottery wheel.

