Chamber’s Leadership Class Experiences Agriculture Day

By at April 14, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Chamber’s Leadership Class Experiences Agriculture Day

The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Leadership Class started its Agriculture Day on Friday, March 31 with Diego Luzuriaga, vice president of research and development for Florida Crystals, leading a tour for the group at Florida Crystal’s Agricultural Center of Excellence. Attendees received information about research and technology involved in farming sugarcane and gained awareness of the social, cultural and economic scope of farming in western Palm Beach County’s Everglades Agricultural Area. (Front row) Diego Luzuriaga, Florida Crystals; Alicia Vannini, Retreat Palm Beach; Sharlene Ali-Raghuraj, Bank of America; Joanne Dee, Floridian Community Bank; Elizabeth Paine and Jamie Taylor, Wellington Regional Medical Center; Laura Bloom, Palm Beach Soil & Water; Caroline Villanueva, Florida Crystals; and Mary Jo Shockley, Keller-Williams Realty Shockley Team; and (back row) Adam Taft, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue; Ramon Santiago, Palm Beach Soil & Water; Aaron Jones, BB&T Bank; Bo Schlechter, Everglades Farm Equipment; Ryan Mackman, Premier Family Health; and Jeff Robles, Mitchell Consulting Group.

