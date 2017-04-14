Childnet Honors AT&T And Pioneers

AT&T and the AT&T Pioneers received the Champion for Children Award at the fourth annual ChildNet Care for Kids Luncheon, which took place at the Wycliffe Golf & Country Club on April 6. ChildNet is dedicated to protecting abused, abandoned and neglected children. AT&T and the AT&T Pioneers, a nonprofit network of AT&T employee and retiree volunteers, are longtime supporters of ChildNet. The two have donated laptops to foster children graduating high school. AT&T also contributed $500,000 to ChildNet last year. (L-R) John Merlino, Louise Zehnder, Gloria Pazel and Denise Caruso of AT&T Pioneers with AT&T External Affairs Director Ian Cotner proudly display their Champion for Children Award.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business