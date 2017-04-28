Christie’s Critters Golf Tourney May 13

The Christie’s Critters Spring Scramble golf tournament will take place Saturday, May 13 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Dunes Course at Palm Beach Polo & Country Club (11198 Polo Club Road, Wellington).

The cost is $120 per golfer or $450 per foursome, and includes green fees, a cart, a lunch buffet and more. There will also be contests, including a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit www.christiescritters.org.

Briefs