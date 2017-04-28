College Fair At WHS On May 3

Wellington High School will host a college fair for high school juniors and their parents on Wednesday, May 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event is in collaboration with Palm Beach Central, Royal Palm Beach and Seminole Ridge high schools.

Parents and students from these area high schools will have an opportunity to learn more about the college application and financial aid process. They will also be able to gather information from various colleges, universities, technical and career schools, tutors and higher education planners who will participate in the event.

The fair, sponsored by the Wellington High School Guidance Department, will be held in the auditorium. The school is located at 2101 Greenview Shores Blvd. For more info., call (561) 795-4900.

