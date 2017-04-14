Crestwood Middle School Sunshine Readers

Almost 500 students at Crestwood Middle School became Sunshine Readers this year. Sunshine Books is a statewide program that offers 15 new titles each year. After a student reads three or more titles, they are invited to a Sunshine Banquet to vote on their favorite book. The results are then sent to the state and tabulated to find out the favorite book of the year. Those results will be announced in late April. At the banquet, Crestwood students enjoyed pizza, cookies and juice while voting and playing games. The Greater West Palm Beach Women’s Club came to each of the banquet days to help. Shown above, eighth-graders Azhalia Pottinger, Larisa Gorgevska-Sharpe, Colton Ingram, Brianna Lafortune, Zachary Reid and Leslie Lora have read all 15 titles in all three of their middle school years.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools