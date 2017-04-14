DAC To Stage ‘Mary Poppins’ April 22-23

The Dance Arts Conservatory Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Stars Main Stage will present Disney’s Mary Poppins on Saturday, April 22 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Old School Square Center for the Arts Crest Theatre (51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach). The show features artistic direction and choreography by Rocky Duvall, direction by Emily Barona-Gilbert and musical direction by Andrew Gilbert. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.oldschoolsquare.org or by calling (561) 243-7922, ext. 1.

Briefs