Deborah Hansen A Finalist For Mentor Teacher Of The Year
New Horizons Elementary School is proud to announce that second-grade teacher Deborah Hansen was chosen as one of three school district finalists for Mentor Teacher of the Year. Hansen leads the school’s professional development team and serves as a mentor for beginning teachers.
ABOVE: Deborah Hansen (center) with School District Representative Diane Wyatt and New Horizons Principal Betsy Cardozo.