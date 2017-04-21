Donatto Honored As Florida Fire Chief Of The Year

Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jeff Atwater recently honored the winners of the 2017 Florida Fire Service Awards. Among the winners was Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Darrel Donatto, who was named Florida’s Fire Chief of the Year. The annual award ceremony honors those in the fire service community who have shown exceptional service to Floridians.

For more than 30 years, Donatto has served Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue with distinction. During that time, he has served in several capacities, proving his expertise and dedication invaluable. Aside from his duties as fire chief, he has served his community as the fire-based administrative representative on the EMS Advisory Council, the Florida Fire Chiefs Association’s secretary/treasurer, former president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Palm Beach County and as a member of the Palm Beach County Regional Hazardous Material Oversight Committee.

Donatto was nominated for the award by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association.

ABOVE: PBCFR Deputy Chief Darrel Donatto accepts the Florida Fire Chief of the Year award from CFO Jeff Atwater.

