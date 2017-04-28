ECFOA Seeks New Football Officials

The East Coast Football Officials Association, the independent association for high school football officiating in Palm Beach County, seeks to grow its membership before the upcoming football season.

The ECFOA hopes to recruit men and women to join its ranks and get involved in officiating in this hotbed of high school football talent. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson, played high school football in Palm Beach County, and the area has produced dozens of Division I football players and several NFL players.

The ECFOA provides recruits with training and the opportunity for rapid advancement. With the right skills and ambition, new officials can quickly rise through the ranks and officiate at the varsity level within a season or two.

To learn more about football officiating, visit www.ecfoa.com, where you can fill out a contact form and get more information about becoming a football official.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports