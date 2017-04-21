Education Place Class Of 2017

#1 Education Place will hold its 2017 graduation ceremony on May 21 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Following the ceremony, the school will host a buffet dinner and pool party for the graduates and their families, as well as faculty, students and parents of the school community. Located in the original Wellington Mall, #1 Education Place serves students in grades 1 through 12. It offers an accredited curriculum in an alternative school environment, specializing in meeting the needs of equestrian families. For more info., visit www.1educationplace.com. Shown above are graduates Chloe Paetsch, Cora Gillesen, Gia Rinaldi, Taylor Thompson and Michael Lovitz (back). Not pictured: Isabelle Boughadou.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People Schools