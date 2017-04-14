Equestrian Trails Hosts Fun & Fitness Night

Parents and students had fun participating in physical education activities on Thursday, March 9 at Equestrian Trails Elementary School. Many parents got information on spring break camps and summer programs. Students got to try out activities and see what it would be like if they were part of these programs. Vendors included the Wellington Volleyball Academy, Wellington Roller Hockey, Wellington Tennis, Wellington Parks & Recreation, Skate Zone, All-Star Martial Arts, Okeeheelee Golf, NFL Flag Football and LA Fitness.

