Field Day Fun At WES

Wellington Elementary School held its Field Days on March 13 and March 16. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students participated in many fun-filled activities. The grades got together and physical education coach Lui Echerri explained the rules of the games and races. Activities included tug-of-war, relay races, three eggs in a basket race, volleyball, bean bag toss, jump rope marathon, and the sit and bounce ball race. School staff and parents came and helped during the field day fun. Students of all ages enjoyed getting together with the other classes in their grades for this fun-filled activity day. Above, Stacey Oswald’s first-grade class gets ready to race. Shown above, students take part in the bounce ball race.

