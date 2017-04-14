Flavors Event Brings Crowd To PBIEC

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce presented its 14th annual Flavors Wellington Food + Wine Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center on Friday, April 7. Judges Clay Carnes, Mayor Anne Gerwig, Sophia Eccleston, Michael Pike, Tiffany Rodriguez, Roxanne Stein and event co-chairs Debbie Crompton and Michael Ferreira chose the best-of-the-best offerings from local restaurants, caterers and country clubs, while guests mingled, tasted, toasted and danced to 1980s music from the band Stereotomy. For more information, visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.

