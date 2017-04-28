Food Giveaway May 11 In Belle Glade

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay and other elected officials will host the Fantastic Food Giveaway on Thursday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hands Park (500 NW Fifth Street, Belle Glade).

At the event, families will receive a carton of food including fruits, vegetables, bread and other staples at no charge, while supplies last. Registration is not required.

The event is sponsored by Farm Share, a nonprofit dedicated to recovering, sorting and distributing nutritious food for people in need.

For additional information, contact Kelley Burke at kburke@pbcgov.org or (561) 355-2206.

Briefs