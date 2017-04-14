Four Area High Schools Partner For Parent Night May 3 At WHS

Seminole Ridge High School will partner with Palm Beach Central, Royal Palm Beach and Wellington high schools to host the second annual Junior Parent Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at the Wellington High School campus. Parents and their junior students from these partner schools can learn about the college admission process and financial aid resources from the more than 30 colleges and community agencies present at the event.

Hawk Business Students Qualify for Nationals — Five members of the SRHS chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America — Jonathan Almanzar, Julia Galvan, Caitlin Hetchler, Gena Rai, and Emma Thiery — attended the FBLA state leadership conference in Orlando over spring break. Hetchler and Thiery, the team in the Hospitality Management competition, won a statewide third place, qualifying them for the FBLA national leadership conference in Anaheim, Calif., this summer.

Track and Field Sets School Record at County Meet — Competing against more than 30 area schools, the boys track and field team finished an impressive fifth place at the annual Palm Beach County championships April 6 — the highest finish in school history. Hawk Kailen Romer earned a county championship and set a school record for his triple jump of 45 feet, 6.5 inches. Boys top eight finishes included: Devin McMinnis, shot put; Kody Phelps, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs; Aaron Pringle, 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles; and Xavier Selby, long jump and 110-meter hurdles. Girls top eight finishes included: Paige Allen, Coral Carnicella, Makeda Charles and Adriana Willmutz in the 800-meter relay; Coral Carnicella in the 800-meter run; and Micah Jones in the long jump.

Hawk Squad Earns Statewide Recognition — The SRHS Army JROTC Hawk Battalion took part with more than 100 schools in the statewide drill and color guard competition April 1 in Lakeland. The top five teams in each competitive category receive trophies and recognition, and among the winners was the SRHS male unarmed squad, which earned fifth place at the state level. These cadets are the first in school history to place at the state level.

Students of the Week — The SRHS Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping the campus positive. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for April 3-7: Dustin Rockwood (grade 9), Madison Herzig (grade 10), Makenna Po (grade 11) and Christopher Hart (grade 12).

ABOVE: Seminole Ridge FBLA students Caitlin Hetchler and Emma Thiery with their statewide awards.

