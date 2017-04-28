Genealogical Society Meeting

The Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County will meet Saturday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Palm Beach County Main Library on Summit Blvd. featuring Dr. John Philip Colletta’s video lecture “Assembling an Account of Your Discoveries.” Colletta is one of America’s most popular genealogical lecturers. After the video, board members will answer questions. For more information, call (561) 616-3455 or e-mail ancestry@gensocofpbc.org.

Briefs