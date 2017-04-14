Gladiator Polo Season Ends With Spiculus Victorious

Team Spiculus won the championship final of Gladiator Polo, presented by U.S. Polo Assn., at the Equestrian Village “Coliseum” on Saturday, April 8. Spiculus, with players Sebastian Merlos, Mariano Obregon and Pelon Escapite, won 17-10 against Team Spartacus, with players Jason Crowder, Felipe Viana and Tommy Biddle. The finals marked the end of the inaugural seven-week arena polo series. For more information, visit www.gladiatorpolo.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Equestrian Featured Wellington