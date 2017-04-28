Gonzalez Takes Weightlifting Title

On April 7-8, at the Class 2A state weightlifting meet, Seminole Ridge High School had the most qualifiers in South Florida, with sophomore Jacob Campbell and seniors Michael Fontecchio, Kristian Gonzalez, Chris Hart and Greg Henry in attendance. At the event, Kristian Gonzalez won the state championship in the 139-pound class, finishing with a 280 bench press and a 260 clean and jerk, winning the meet by 20 pounds. The school congratulates Gonzalez on his undefeated season and his achievement as Florida’s strongest young man in his class. Shown above is Kristian Gonzalez (front) with Chris Hart, Greg Henry, Jacob Campbell and Michael Fontecchio.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports