GPL Tournament A Fun-Filled Day Of Polo

The Gay Polo League held its eighth annual International Gay Polo Tournament on Saturday, April 8 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. On the field, Cedar Crest Stables won the Senator’s Cup, while Seminole Casino Coconut Creek won the Founder’s Cup. Awards were also given out to an array of impressive tailgates. Best Team Spirit went to Tim Minerd for Gamma Alpha Epsilon, Most Original went to Grey Gardens, Best Food went to Seminole Casino, the Pride Award went to Tesla and Best-In-Show went to Kevin Clark’s “God Save the Queens.” For more information, visit www.gaypolo.com or www.facebook.com/gaypololeague.

