Great Assessments For WLMS Musical Groups

The music department at Wellington Landings Middle School thrives under the direction of Band Director Christina Johnson and Chorus Director Alayna Carver. WLMS students displayed their talents in a variety of recent events.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the WLMS Jazz Band traveled to Palm Beach Central High School for District 14’s jazz music performance assessment. The band received an overall excellent rating.

On Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, the WLMS Symphonic Band, Concert Band and Majorettes traveled to District 14’s solo and ensemble assessments at John I. Leonard High School. Eighty-three band members and eight majorettes from Wellington Landings participated in the event, and 65 superior medals were awarded to the WLMS students.

On Thursday, March 9, the WLMS Concert Band traveled to the Bak Middle School of the Arts for District 14’s music performance assessment, where the band received an overall excellent rating and a superior rating in sight reading.

On Friday, March 10, the WLMS Symphonic Band traveled to the Bak Middle School of the Arts for their music performance assessment. The band received straight superior ratings from three stage adjudicators, as well as a superior rating in sight reading.

On Tuesday, March 14, the WLMS Concert Chorus, Mini Menly Men and the Beginning Chorus attended District 14’s choral music performance assessment at Royal Palm Beach High School. It was the Mini Menly Men’s first performance assessment. The group earned excellent ratings on stage and a superior rating in sight reading. The Beginning Chorus earned an overall superior rating. The Concert Chorus earned straight superior ratings and a superior rating in sight reading.

ABOVE: Wellington Landings Middle School Symphonic Band members.

