H.L. Johnson Students Complete A ‘Half Marathon’

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade at H.L. Johnson Elementary School in Royal Palm Beach participated in a half marathon (13.1 miles) this school year with club sponsors Pam Cinilia and Patrice Fletcher.

The final mile was completed on March 1, with a celebration that included a medal ceremony. Many teachers, parents and family members came to cheer on the Mighty Milers.

There were 40 students who donated $26 each to the American Heart Association. The students focused not only on a giving spirit, but also eating healthy and the importance of exercising. During their training, some of the students also ran the Honda Classic 5K in January.

The local Target store helped by donating healthy snacks and water for the runners, who appreciated the generosity and support from the store, after the completion of their final mile.

ABOVE: H.L. Johnson students celebrate with their medals.

