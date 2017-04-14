haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Hawks Remain Unbeaten After Win Over Wellington

By at April 14, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

BY GENE NARDI

The Seminole Ridge High School flag football team traveled to Wellington High School on Thursday, April 6 and continued its six-game winning streak with a 25-0 victory over the Wolverines.

Wellington’s defense was able to hold the typically dominating Hawk offense scoreless in the first quarter, but that tide soon went out in the second quarter.

The Seminole Ridge defense made it difficult for Wellington (4-3) to gain any momentum offensively, which set up the Hawks’ first scoring drive, capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Emily Higgins to Maddie Herzig for a 6-0 lead. Wellington defender Skyler Hagan blocked the point-after pass.

The Hawks extended that lead to 13-0 when Higgins connected with Lexi DeFazio on a short touchdown pass with 4:18 left in the first half.

While the Wolverines found trouble offensively, unable to move the ball, the Hawks continued to drive the ball into the end zone. Higgins threw for two more scores in the third quarter, a 12-yard pass to Ashley Hollandsworth and a 4-yard pass to Kristi Kemper, to lift the Hawks up to 25-0 entering the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines did manage to sustain a solid drive late in the game, but that was terminated by Hawk linebacker Ayanna Wiltshire. The Hawks were able to secure the 25-0 win, shutting out Wellington.

The win improved the Seminole Ridge’s overall record to 6-0, while Wellington fell to 4-3. Higgins threw four touchdowns for the Hawks, with scores by Herzig, DeFazio, Hollandsworth and Kemper. Hagan is credited with an interception. Rusher Emma Wagenman recorded two sacks for the Hawks, while Wellington’s Gabbi Nasto logged one sack for the Wolverine defense.

Seminole Ridge had games this week against William T. Dwyer and Jupiter high schools, while Wellington played Palm Beach Gardens, Pahokee and William T. Dwyer high schools, but results were not available by press time.

ABOVE: Wellington’s Skyler Hagan gets the flag pull after a big gain by Seminole Ridge receiver Ashley Hollandsworth.

 

