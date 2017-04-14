Hawks Remain Unbeaten After Win Over Wellington

BY GENE NARDI

The Seminole Ridge High School flag football team traveled to Wellington High School on Thursday, April 6 and continued its six-game winning streak with a 25-0 victory over the Wolverines.

Wellington’s defense was able to hold the typically dominating Hawk offense scoreless in the first quarter, but that tide soon went out in the second quarter.

The Seminole Ridge defense made it difficult for Wellington (4-3) to gain any momentum offensively, which set up the Hawks’ first scoring drive, capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Emily Higgins to Maddie Herzig for a 6-0 lead. Wellington defender Skyler Hagan blocked the point-after pass.

The Hawks extended that lead to 13-0 when Higgins connected with Lexi DeFazio on a short touchdown pass with 4:18 left in the first half.

While the Wolverines found trouble offensively, unable to move the ball, the Hawks continued to drive the ball into the end zone. Higgins threw for two more scores in the third quarter, a 12-yard pass to Ashley Hollandsworth and a 4-yard pass to Kristi Kemper, to lift the Hawks up to 25-0 entering the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines did manage to sustain a solid drive late in the game, but that was terminated by Hawk linebacker Ayanna Wiltshire. The Hawks were able to secure the 25-0 win, shutting out Wellington.

The win improved the Seminole Ridge’s overall record to 6-0, while Wellington fell to 4-3. Higgins threw four touchdowns for the Hawks, with scores by Herzig, DeFazio, Hollandsworth and Kemper. Hagan is credited with an interception. Rusher Emma Wagenman recorded two sacks for the Hawks, while Wellington’s Gabbi Nasto logged one sack for the Wolverine defense.

Seminole Ridge had games this week against William T. Dwyer and Jupiter high schools, while Wellington played Palm Beach Gardens, Pahokee and William T. Dwyer high schools, but results were not available by press time.

ABOVE: Wellington’s Skyler Hagan gets the flag pull after a big gain by Seminole Ridge receiver Ashley Hollandsworth.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Acreage/Loxahatchee Sports