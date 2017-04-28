Heart-Healthy Events At Osceola Creek Middle School

The American Heart Association/Stroke Association and Osceola Creek Middle School will host “Hoops for Heart/The Great Replay.”

On Monday, May 1, students will begin learning about how their heart works and how to take care of their heart, along with the importance of physical activity and nutrition. To support the students in their efforts, visit www.heart.org/hoops. Search for “Osceola Creek Middle” and join the team.

There will be a “Hoops for Heart” students versus faculty basketball game on May 24. A donation of $5 will permit your child to attend the event, while a donation of $10 or more will allow your child to attend the event and their name entered in drawings for prizes, games and overall fun activities for the heart. All financial donations go directly to the American Heart Association/Stroke Association to further support families and research in the area of healthy hearts. Funds will be collected during lunch daily.

Briefs