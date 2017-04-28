High Spirits At Rotary’s Outrun Cerebral Palsy 5K

The Outrun Cerebral Palsy Wellington 5K Run & Wheelchair Race, presented by the Rotary Club of Wellington and United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida, took place Sunday, April 23 at the Wellington Amphitheater. Rain did not keep participants in wheelchairs and on foot from completing the 3.1-mile distance. Awards were handed out for different categories, and supporters and participants joined together at the amphitheater to celebrate after the race.

